Surat Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 89.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.24% to Rs 43.15 croreNet profit of Surat Textile Mills declined 89.25% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.24% to Rs 43.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.80% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 180.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.1555.49 -22 180.28216.28 -17 OPM %1.653.10 -4.103.94 - PBDT1.612.90 -44 11.2411.10 1 PBT1.342.82 -52 10.7810.75 0 NP0.958.84 -89 7.8012.15 -36
