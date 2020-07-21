Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 393.44% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Promact Impex declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 393.44% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.70% to Rs 16.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.010.61 393 16.4831.51 -48 OPM %12.2993.44 -5.106.09 - PBDT0.220.31 -29 0.301.13 -73 PBT0.200.29 -31 0.241.07 -78 NP0.180.19 -5 0.240.98 -76
