Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 393.44% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Promact Impex declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 393.44% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.70% to Rs 16.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.010.6116.4831.5112.2993.445.106.090.220.310.301.130.200.290.241.070.180.190.240.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)