Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15266.67% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net Loss of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15266.67% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 682.72% to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.610.03 15267 6.340.81 683 OPM %-2.39-333.33 --3.63-32.10 - PBDT-0.13-0.11 -18 0.100.12 -17 PBT-0.15-0.12 -25 0.040.07 -43 NP-0.11-0.08 -38 0.030.05 -40

