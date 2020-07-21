HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 6.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.31% to Rs 5721.84 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 6.23% to Rs 451.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 424.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 5721.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6451.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5721.846451.167.776.35482.76441.72482.76441.72451.09424.62

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)