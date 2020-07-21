HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 6.23% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life Insurance slides after muted Q3 profit
HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 14.54% in the March 2020 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 2.66% in the December 2019 quarter
Insurance stocks plummet up to 13 pc on Budget day
Insurers tumble after new premiums decline in March 2020
-
Sales decline 11.31% to Rs 5721.84 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 6.23% to Rs 451.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 424.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 5721.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6451.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5721.846451.16 -11 OPM %7.776.35 -PBDT482.76441.72 9 PBT482.76441.72 9 NP451.09424.62 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU