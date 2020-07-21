Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 10570.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 5.92% to Rs 1898.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1792.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 10570.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10197.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10570.0010197.00 4 OPM %25.5026.71 -PBDT2818.002842.00 -1 PBT2561.002613.00 -2 NP1898.001792.00 6
