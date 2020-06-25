Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 32.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 89.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.83% in the December 2019 quarter
TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.37% in the March 2020 quarter
ABB India sells solar inverter business for Rs 100 crore
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.01% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 1338.65 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni declined 32.33% to Rs 29.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 1338.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1704.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.11% to Rs 102.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 5471.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5975.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1338.651704.49 -21 5471.055975.04 -8 OPM %6.746.92 -6.476.23 - PBDT66.1288.36 -25 243.42260.99 -7 PBT39.4265.53 -40 139.95172.48 -19 NP29.8044.04 -32 102.55120.81 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU