Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 32.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 1338.65 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 32.33% to Rs 29.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 1338.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1704.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.11% to Rs 102.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 5471.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5975.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

