Sheraton Properties & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit rises 65.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Upasana Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Symphony Q3 net profit UP 37.8 pc to Rs 51 cr
Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilSheraton Properties & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU