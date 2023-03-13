Surya Roshni secures order for supply of coated steel pipes from HPCL

The company said that it has obtained total order amounting to Rs 96.39 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for city gas distribution (CGD) projects in three geographical areas in the state of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The contract, which is for the supply of 3LPE coated steel pipes, has to executed within a period of 8.5 months.

Surya Roshni is the largest GI steel pipe manufacturer and the second largest in lighting products and manufacturing conglomerate with business interest spanning steel pipes, cold rolled sheets and 3LPE coated API pipes, LED and conventional lighting products, fans, electric appliances, PVC pipes etc.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 121.4% to Rs 89.66 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 40.49 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales declined 0.4% YoY to Rs 2021.28 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip tumbled 8.36% to end at Rs 657.20 on the BSE today.

