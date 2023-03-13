GRM Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2023.

GRM Overseas Ltd lost 16.36% to Rs 218.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 64942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12045 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd tumbled 8.12% to Rs 74.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd crashed 7.80% to Rs 14.43. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd pared 7.26% to Rs 291.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd plummeted 7.25% to Rs 365. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 249.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75948 shares in the past one month.

