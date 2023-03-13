Meera Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd and Sky Gold Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2023.

Meera Industries Ltd lost 12.08% to Rs 39 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11432 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 9.89% to Rs 31.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd crashed 8.68% to Rs 154.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16850 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd fell 8.64% to Rs 3.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4804 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold Ltd slipped 8.58% to Rs 282.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9120 shares in the past one month.

