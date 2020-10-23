Surya Roshni spurts on winning orders

Surya Roshni gained 1.01% to Rs 206 after the company secured orders aggregating to Rs 137.11 crore for supplying ERW 3LPE coated grade line pipes to ONGC, HPCL & Gujarat Gas for city gas distribution and gas pipe line projects.

The company bagged Rs 16.2 crore order from ONGC for supplying 3LPE coated ERW CS line pipes API grade for gas project. The company received Rs 50.91 crore order from HPCL for supplying 3LPE coated grade CS line pipes for city gas distribution project. A Rs 70 crore order was received from Gujarat Gas for supplying 3LPE coated steel pipes for gas projects.

Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit slumped 88.4% to Rs 2.23 crore on a 37.2% fall in net sales to Rs 887.10 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)