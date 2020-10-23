Bank of Baroda rises for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 43.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% jump in NIFTY and a 15.85% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 8.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 19.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24484.15, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 262.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

