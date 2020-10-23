Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 8.6 points or 0.46% at 1863.17 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.82%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.31%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.24%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.55%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.24%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.62%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.46%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.94%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 170.55 or 0.42% at 40729.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.25 points or 0.39% at 11942.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.1 points or 0.75% at 15141.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.41 points or 0.79% at 5031.83.

On BSE,1619 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

