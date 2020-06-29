Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 853.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 36.24 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 853.85% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.05% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 162.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

36.2444.09162.19168.669.886.8510.328.373.071.6212.058.821.840.467.494.361.240.135.203.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)