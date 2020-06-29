JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Modern Converters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 853.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 36.24 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 853.85% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.05% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 162.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.2444.09 -18 162.19168.66 -4 OPM %9.886.85 -10.328.37 - PBDT3.071.62 90 12.058.82 37 PBT1.840.46 300 7.494.36 72 NP1.240.13 854 5.203.42 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU