Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 853.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 36.24 croreNet profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 853.85% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.05% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 162.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.2444.09 -18 162.19168.66 -4 OPM %9.886.85 -10.328.37 - PBDT3.071.62 90 12.058.82 37 PBT1.840.46 300 7.494.36 72 NP1.240.13 854 5.203.42 52
