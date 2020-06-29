Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 132.65% to Rs 4.56 croreNet Loss of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 132.65% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.561.96 133 9.857.26 36 OPM %-24.12-35.20 --31.57-17.63 - PBDT-1.20-0.64 -88 -2.93-1.17 -150 PBT-1.30-0.72 -81 -3.19-1.37 -133 NP-1.15-0.88 -31 -3.54-1.36 -160
