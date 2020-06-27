Jayant Agro Organics standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jayant Agro Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.36 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jayant Agro Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Basic materials shares gain
Hatsun Agro jumps after strong Q3 numbers
Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 188.80 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 43.24% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 188.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 47.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 846.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 799.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales188.80219.25 -14 846.78799.32 6 OPM %7.1811.43 --2.8011.31 - PBDT12.4423.75 -48 -34.8382.05 PL PBT10.0721.30 -53 -44.0073.58 PL NP7.5613.32 -43 -25.6647.50 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU