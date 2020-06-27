Jayant Agro Organics standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 188.80 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 43.24% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 188.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 47.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 846.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 799.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

188.80219.25846.78799.327.1811.43-2.8011.3112.4423.75-34.8382.0510.0721.30-44.0073.587.5613.32-25.6647.50

