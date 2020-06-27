Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 84.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.50% to Rs 5.65 croreNet profit of Creative Castings declined 84.76% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.50% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.26% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 31.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.658.37 -32 31.3130.34 3 OPM %-4.7815.41 -10.1613.02 - PBDT0.361.53 -76 4.515.00 -10 PBT0.211.42 -85 3.924.40 -11 NP0.161.05 -85 3.013.47 -13
