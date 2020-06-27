Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 84.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.50% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 84.76% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.50% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.26% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 31.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

