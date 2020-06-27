Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 6.39 croreNet Loss of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.64% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 47.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.395.36 19 47.7747.67 0 OPM %5.165.78 -5.888.37 - PBDT0.120.17 -29 2.362.72 -13 PBT-0.060.04 PL 1.852.28 -19 NP-0.05-0.03 -67 1.331.54 -14
