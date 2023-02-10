JUST IN
Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 123.59 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 35.70% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 123.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales123.59127.80 -3 OPM %10.3615.42 -PBDT12.2618.08 -32 PBT9.2015.10 -39 NP6.8810.70 -36

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

