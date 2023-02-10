Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 123.59 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 35.70% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 123.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)