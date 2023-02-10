Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 820.31 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 27.39% to Rs 56.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 820.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 921.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.820.31921.0225.3527.96127.81162.2449.6875.1556.9078.36

