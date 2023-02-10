Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 820.31 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 27.39% to Rs 56.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 820.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 921.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales820.31921.02 -11 OPM %25.3527.96 -PBDT127.81162.24 -21 PBT49.6875.15 -34 NP56.9078.36 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU