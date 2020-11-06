Sustained Drop In Active Covid-19 Cases Continues In India

-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that less than 50,000 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours whereas the daily new recoveries have exceeded 54,000. India is reporting new recoveries more than the daily new cases successively for the last five weeks now. 54,157 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases presently are pegged at 47,638.
There is a continuous decline in average daily new cases for last 5 weeks. From registering more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October, the average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases.
