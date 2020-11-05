Reserve Money Grows By 7.10% So Far This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation stayed almost steady on the week to stand at Rs 27.15 lakh crore as on October 30th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.60% on the week to Rs 32.44 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 20.3% on a year ago basis compared to 14.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 10.90% so far while the reserve money has grown by 7.10%.

