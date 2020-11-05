Economic Buzz: India's Active Covid-19 Cases Stay Under 6 Lakh For Seven Consecutive Days

-
India continues to report a steady trend of declining active cases. The active cases are less than 6 lakh for the last seven consecutive day and stand presently at 5,27,962. The active cases are now only 6.31% of the total positive cases of the country. Following the national trend, 27 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. 10 States/UT account for 78% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51% of the active cases. The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases.
The total recovered cases stand at 7,711,809. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has reached nearly 72 lakh (71,83,847). The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 92.20%. A total of 55,331 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,210. Total 82% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 8,000 recoveries. They together account for more than 45% of the new recovered cases.
