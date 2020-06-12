JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Indo Count Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.23% to Rs 536.40 crore

Net loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 536.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 618.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.45% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 2416.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2613.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales536.40618.17 -13 2416.652613.77 -8 OPM %2.767.13 -7.128.11 - PBDT12.1040.91 -70 151.80183.31 -17 PBT-14.2616.38 PL 50.7082.52 -39 NP-13.8010.42 PL 27.7058.26 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU