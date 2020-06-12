JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes soar at Dish TV India Ltd counter
Business Standard

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 52.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 374.96 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 52.72% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 374.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 423.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.96% to Rs 88.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 1745.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1911.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales374.96423.88 -12 1745.571911.91 -9 OPM %6.2410.54 -7.788.60 - PBDT30.4852.73 -42 166.94199.17 -16 PBT17.2742.23 -59 116.84158.14 -26 NP12.7026.86 -53 88.84102.07 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU