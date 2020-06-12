Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 52.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 374.96 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 52.72% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 374.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 423.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.96% to Rs 88.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 1745.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1911.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

374.96423.881745.571911.916.2410.547.788.6030.4852.73166.94199.1717.2742.23116.84158.1412.7026.8688.84102.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)