Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 528.92 croreNet loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 528.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 607.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.02% to Rs 36.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 2379.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2561.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales528.92607.53 -13 2379.432561.64 -7 OPM %3.307.85 -7.498.56 - PBDT14.9844.48 -66 158.55190.43 -17 PBT-10.6620.02 PL 59.0289.85 -34 NP-10.1814.93 PL 36.1265.70 -45
