Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 231.56 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem declined 57.42% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 231.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.53% to Rs 28.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.00% to Rs 1002.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1269.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales231.56365.19 -37 1002.751269.33 -21 OPM %4.787.93 -5.357.87 - PBDT9.5421.15 -55 39.4077.47 -49 PBT7.5819.67 -61 32.1471.54 -55 NP6.3714.96 -57 28.7851.88 -45
