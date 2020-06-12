Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 231.56 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 57.42% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 231.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.53% to Rs 28.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.00% to Rs 1002.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1269.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

231.56365.191002.751269.334.787.935.357.879.5421.1539.4077.477.5819.6732.1471.546.3714.9628.7851.88

