Bharat Seats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 123.75 croreNet loss of Bharat Seats reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 123.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.55% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.86% to Rs 588.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 903.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales123.75195.47 -37 588.57903.57 -35 OPM %3.434.62 -6.095.49 - PBDT4.6611.36 -59 34.6851.83 -33 PBT-0.626.05 PL 12.2231.22 -61 NP-0.624.75 PL 12.5221.42 -42
