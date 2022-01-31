Apar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2022.

Apar Industries Ltd lost 14.46% to Rs 687.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8946 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd crashed 6.60% to Rs 904.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6579 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd tumbled 6.17% to Rs 60.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd pared 5.81% to Rs 574.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5428 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd fell 5.31% to Rs 114.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

