Suven Life tumbles after recording loss of Rs 22 cr in Q4

Suven Life Sciences slumped 8.56% to Rs 98.30 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.69 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 25.74 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total income during the quarter tumbled 75.3% year-on-year to Rs 2.88 crore. R&D and operational expense declined 31.4% to Rs 23.13 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 72.45 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 94.51 crore the year ended 31 March 2020. Total income fell 25.4% to Rs 21.23 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Suven Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in drug discovery and development of new chemical entities (NCEs) in central nervous system (CNS) disorders targeting unmet medical needs, globally.
