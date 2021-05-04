Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 10.87 points or 0.78% at 1377.52 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 5.2%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.29%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.61%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.83%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.62%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.35%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 3.09%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.84%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 86.09 or 0.18% at 48632.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.2% at 14604.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.83 points or 0.2% at 22055.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.16 points or 0.39% at 7058.76.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1323 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

