Angel Broking adds over 25% in three days

Angel Broking surged 18.32% to Rs 450.50, extending gains for the third day.

The stock has added 25.4% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 359.20 recorded on 29 April 2021.

On the BSE, the counter clocked volume of 229,532 shares as compared to the average trading volume of 15,090 shares in the past three months.

On the NSE, 41,22,947 shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as compared to the average trading volume of 233,873 shares in the past three months.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.822. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (DMA) placed at 326.89, 338.41 and 235.20, respectively.

Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.

The company posted a 170% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.17 crore on a 70.1% rise in total income to Rs 315.61 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The company's board will consider financial results for the quarter and the year ended on 31 March 2021 on Wednesday, 5 May 2021.

