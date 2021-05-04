Auto shares ease

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 133.77 points or 0.62% at 21578.2 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.25%),MRF Ltd (down 1%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 1%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.72%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.68%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.48%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.29%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.54%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.36%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 86.09 or 0.18% at 48632.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.2% at 14604.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.83 points or 0.2% at 22055.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.16 points or 0.39% at 7058.76.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1323 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)