Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 231.33 points or 0.98% at 23450.54 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 6.98%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 4.95%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.37%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.27%),Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 3.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 3.01%), Cipla Ltd (down 2.86%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.34%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.28%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.18%).

On the other hand, Alembic Ltd (up 8.54%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.17%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.67%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 86.09 or 0.18% at 48632.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.2% at 14604.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.83 points or 0.2% at 22055.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.16 points or 0.39% at 7058.76.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1323 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

