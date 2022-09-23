JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

Laxmi Organic resumes operations of plants at MIDC, Raigad
Business Standard

Tube Investments of India acquire majority stake in Moshine Electronics

Capital Market 

Tube Investments of India has completed the acquisition of 20,66,628 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, representing 76% of the subscribed and paid up share capital of Moshine Electronics at a revised consideration of Rs. 7.38 crore (original consideration of Rs. 8.64 crore).

Effective today, Moshine has become a subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU