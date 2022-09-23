Tube Investments of India acquire majority stake in Moshine Electronics

Tube Investments of India has completed the acquisition of 20,66,628 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, representing 76% of the subscribed and paid up share capital of Moshine Electronics at a revised consideration of Rs. 7.38 crore (original consideration of Rs. 8.64 crore).

Effective today, Moshine has become a subsidiary of the Company.

