Suzlon Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2019.
Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 11.42% to Rs 6.98 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 159.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd lost 8.79% to Rs 74.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Birlasoft Ltd crashed 5.45% to Rs 109.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd dropped 5.15% to Rs 47. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shed 4.67% to Rs 141.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
