Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Hil Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2021.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd lost 5.36% to Rs 194.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd tumbled 5.06% to Rs 153.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79418 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 10.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd fell 4.88% to Rs 65.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd corrected 4.86% to Rs 4654.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2917 shares in the past one month.

