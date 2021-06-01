Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, 20 Microns Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2021.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, 20 Microns Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2021.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 84.65 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59010 shares in the past one month.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 70.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35276 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 12.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53054 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd fell 7.09% to Rs 59.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd pared 6.90% to Rs 671. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5841 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)