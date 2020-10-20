SVP Global Ventures receives approved supplier status for IKEA

SVP Global Ventures has recently been informed as an approved supplier for IKEA.

IKEA is one of the largest retailers of furniture and home accessories in the world.

The very prestigious registration is testament to the company's products, material and services adherence to minimum environmental, social and working conditions requirements. The registration would allow other members supplying to IKEA to source their yarn requirements from the Company.

