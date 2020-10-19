Board of Hatsun Agro Product discuss capex projects

At meeting held on 19 October 2020

The Board of Hatsun Agro Product at its meeting held on 19 October 2020 has discussed the status of the below mentioned CAPEX projects for the financial year 2020-21 whose Updates are given below:

Milk and Milk Products Plant in Solapur, Maharashtra:

Plant has been erected with a capacity to handle 4 LLPD and the full-fledged commercial production is expected during November 2020.

Milk Products Plant in Udhiyur, Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu:

The Company is in the process of installing Milk products manufacturing facility during December 2020 and also milk processing unit with a capacity of 1.5 LLPD during March 2021 in the undisputed lands as per Court Order.

Ice Cream plant in Govindapur in Zaheerabad taluka, Sangareddy district, Telengana:

The construction activities are going on and the Plant is expected to be commissioned during Q4 of financial year 2020-21. The expected capex outflow is about Rs.245 crore.

