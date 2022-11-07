SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

SW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.010-500.000.010.010.010.0100

