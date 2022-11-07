SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 croreSW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP00 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
