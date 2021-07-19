Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 8.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36155 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 July 2021.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 8.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36155 shares. The stock rose 9.82% to Rs.3,020.50. Volumes stood at 35820 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 28.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.1,101.00. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 12.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.56% to Rs.1,244.05. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd notched up volume of 36.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.04% to Rs.224.05. Volumes stood at 13.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 6.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.18% to Rs.1,104.10. Volumes stood at 33059 shares in the last session.

