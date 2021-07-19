Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 199.03 points or 1.02% at 19300.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.53%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.94%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.64%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.5%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.35%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.77%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.59%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.16%), turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 573.13 or 1.08% at 52566.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 161.9 points or 1.02% at 15761.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 32.81 points or 0.12% at 26429.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.21 points or 0.45% at 8082.5.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1559 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

