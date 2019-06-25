JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Bharat Financial Inclusion allots 15,198 equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOP

Bharat Financial Inclusion has allotted 15,198 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the employees of the Company who have exercised options under various Stock Option Plans. The said shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU