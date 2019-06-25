Bharat Financial Inclusion allots 15,198 equity shares

-
Under ESOPBharat Financial Inclusion has allotted 15,198 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the employees of the Company who have exercised options under various Stock Option Plans. The said shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
