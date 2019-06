On conversion of warrants

Virinchi has allotted 3,40,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- on 25 June, 2019 on conversion of 3,40,000 warrants issued on preferential basis on 06 January, 2018 pursuant to the special resolution passed through postal ballot on 23 December,2017, at an issue price of Rs.100( including security premium of Rs.90).

