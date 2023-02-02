Symphony jumps as board to mull buyback

Symphony rose 2.42% to Rs 981.30 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 8 February 2023.

The company's board will also consider Q3 December 2022 results on 8 February 2023.

Symphony are engaged in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 33 crore on 24.5% jump in net sales to Rs 274 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

