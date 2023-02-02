Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 29.33 points or 1.86% at 1602.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.63%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.44%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.03%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.93%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.48%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.42%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.37%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.17%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.08%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.89%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.52%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.79 or 0.24% at 59848.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.1 points or 0.04% at 17623.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.48 points or 1.02% at 28179.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.64 points or 0.64% at 8799.19.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

