Syngene International Q4 FY22 PAT slips 8% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Syngene International's consolidated net profit fell 7.97% to Rs 147.80 crore on a 15.10% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 758.10 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) slipped 6.81% to Rs 179.10 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 192.20 crore in Q4 March 2021. The total expenses increased by 14.21% to Rs 593.70 crore in Q4 March 2022 as compared to Rs 519.80 crore in Q4 March 2021.
On a yearly basis, consolidated net profit declined 2.24% to Rs 395.80 crore on a 19.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,604.20 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Shares of Syngene International lost 0.24% to Rs 625.45 on BSE. Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.
