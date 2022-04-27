Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 21.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68923 shares

KPIT Technologies Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 April 2022.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 21.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68923 shares. The stock gained 7.88% to Rs.513.10. Volumes stood at 42381 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 73.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.47% to Rs.570.80. Volumes stood at 11.01 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68995 shares. The stock slipped 1.91% to Rs.769.40. Volumes stood at 48372 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85077 shares. The stock rose 5.19% to Rs.2,207.65. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.57% to Rs.432.55. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

