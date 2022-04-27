Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 27.66 points or 1.52% at 1798.05 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.63%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.7%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.42%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.9%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.4%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.1%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.1%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.85%).

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.13%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 411.31 or 0.72% at 56945.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.55 points or 0.89% at 17048.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.48 points or 0.86% at 28669.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 66.05 points or 0.76% at 8573.6.

On BSE,977 shares were trading in green, 2341 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

